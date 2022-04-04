DISNEY’S FAILURE TO BACK FLORIDA’S PARENTAL RIGHTS IN EDUCATION BILL COULD PROVE TO BE COSTLY

In 1967 the Florida State legislature created a special municipality taxing district, called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, that would act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government. Working with Walt Disney World Company​, they created this special municipality for the 25,000 acres of land Disney purchased to erect their theme park. Disney has enjoyed a preferred tax status, and self-rule ever since.



After that, Walt Disney World could then move ahead with its vision to turn 38.5 square miles of largely uninhabited pasture and swamp land, into a global destination resort that welcomes millions of visitors every year.



But after Disney’s decision to back a small minority of very loud voices who had distorted the truth about the Parental Rights in Education Bill, Governor Ron DeSantis said the idea of drafting a law to revoke Disney’s preferred tax status, has crossed his mind.



Governor DeSantis says he wouldn’t consider the move to revoke Disney’s tax status as ‘retaliatory.’ He maintains it would be part of a larger issue, reducing the influence private corporations have on government policy.

In a statement Desantis said, “I don’t think it’s retaliatory, I just thing that Disney’s posturing has alienated a lot of people now. And so, the political influence they’re used to wielding, I think has dissipated, so the question is ‘Why would you want to have special privileges in the law, at all? And I don’t think that we should. But it’s not a matter of acting like those were really great policies. I think that those were policies over decades that were embedded in Florida’s law, largely because they wielded a lot of influence. I think because they’ve been able to do that over the years, I think that’s one of the reasons they’ve got so far over their skis on this parental rights stuff.”

DeSantis made the media rounds hammering Disney last week. Just imagine if Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson did the same thing with Walmart? Or the Governor of Washington State did the same thing with Amazon? We need courageous governors, not weak, spineless leaders in America. Kudos to Governor DeSantis!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...