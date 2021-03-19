Disneyland to Reopen April 30 to California Residents Only

Disneyland will reopen officially on April 30 according to the company, but there will be some stipulations that are odd.

Disneyland announced on Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity. Under current state guidelines, only California residents will be allowed to attend the parks. Now what will that do for revenues?

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

Just announced! Magic is finally returning to the Disneyland Resort theme parks! Disneyland Park & Disney California Adventure Park are planning to officially reopen to California Residents on April 30, with limited capacity. Details on @DisneyParks Blog: https://t.co/B1Rk2iAtmv pic.twitter.com/BkD9Cq2MKh — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) March 17, 2021

All visitors ages 3 and up will require a reservation. Any events that draw large group gatherings, suck as parades, will not resume immediately.

The parks have been closed since March 14, 2020, due to the idiocy of the California governor and legislature.

