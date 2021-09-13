Disneyland Resort Adds Two Popular Nightmare Before Christmas Characters to Haunted Mansion Attraction for Holidays

They say the best time to go to Disney World is during the Holidays and especial from mid September until early November when they have characters out you’ll only see at that time due to the Halloween Holiday.

Now they’ve added two of their most beloved characters from their Nightmare Before Christmas Movie brand, Jack Skellington and Sally are greeting guests at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday!

Normally during Halloween, Jack and Sally have their own meet and greet location, which is found between the Pieces of Eight and Port Royal Curios and Curiosities merchandise locations. Next to the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. However due to health, safety, and social distancing guidelines in place at Disneyland Resort thanks to the California governor, that meet and greet location is not open for the second year in a row.

All character meet and greets at Disneyland Resort are socially distanced, and no one-on-one meetings and autographs are allowed at this time. However, Disney still wants to keep the magic of character interactions alive, so they have put the two Halloween Town lovebirds where they fit best — the balcony of Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Haunted Mansion Holiday will be open from September 3 until January 9, when the holiday season at Disneyland Resort ends. Here is more information on the fun overlay from the Disneyland website:

Thanks to our friends at InsidetheMagic.net for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...