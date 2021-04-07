Disney World Won’t Be Hiding Smiles Much Longer

Disney World is set to change policy on Thursday, and smiles won’t have to be hidden for much longer.

According to the company, visitors will be able to remove their masks temporarily for outdoor photos, the company says on its website.

The change tweaks a requirement that all workers and visitors age 2 and up wear masks except when they are actively eating or drinking, provided they are socially distanced and not moving about. The mask mandate includes those who already have been vaccinated.

Workers and visitors have been required to wear masks, get temperature checks upon arriving and follow social distancing markers while in line ever since the Florida theme park resort reopened last summer after closing for more than two months because of the pandemic.

This of course goes against the Executive Order of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, where masks are not required in the state.

What are your thoughts, tired of the ridiculous masks yet? Thanks to our friends at the Associated Press for contributing to this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...