Disney World Says Fireworks Return to Theme Parks in July (VIDEO)

Starting on July 1, Walt Disney World will restart its nightly fireworks performances at Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT. The Magical tradition will return after an almost 18 month hiatus due to the insane shutdown of America by the coronavirus and politicians.

“A Disney tradition since 1957, fireworks shows are what Walt Disney called the perfect ‘kiss goodnight’ at the close of a magical day, and this summer the skies above Disney theme parks will sparkle with color once more,” Disney Parks Blog reports. “Beginning in July, just in time for the nation’s Independence Day celebrations, our incredibly popular nighttime fireworks spectaculars are returning to Disney parks!”

At the Magic Kingdom, Cinderella’s Castle will be lit up with projections and pyrotechnics for the ‘Happily Ever After’ fireworks show. At EPCOT, guest will be treated to “EPCOT Forever” which will “produce a spectacle of fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, highlighting the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration at the core of the park’s past, present and future,” according to Disney Parks Blog.

Over in California, Disneyland will bring the fireworks back on July 4 with “Mickey’s Mix Magic,” which will go off each night throughout the summer.

The announcement comes months before Disney World kicks off its 50th anniversary, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” which is planned to begin on October 1.

Thanks to our friends at FOX 35 for contributing to this article.

