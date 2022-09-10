Disney Releases New Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Releasing May 26, 2023 in Theaters [VIDEO TRAILER INSIDE]

Walt Disney Studios has finally released the highly anticipated and controversial trailer for the new ‘The Little Mermaid’ movie set to release in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Disney has taken hell from a large number of fans for casting a Black Ariel, going away from the original and classic cartoon that has held for decades. Now we don’t feel that most people have a problem with the race of Ariel, but it’s par for the cancel culture and woke mob to change everything so people aren’t offended.

For starters, you can’t hardly find a white couple in a TV commercial anywhere in America, despite the fact that African Americans make up only about 13% of the United States population. That’s not racist, that’s just factual statistics, kind of like the crime statistics in America, but we won’t go into those for fear of really offending you.

However, let me tell you about my amazing 8-year-old daughter, who doesn’t see race, because we don’t see color, we see people. That’s how I’ve raised my kids. Now it doesn’t matter if it’s Disney’s Coco, or Disney’s Moana, my daughter loves them all. One of her favorites is The Princess and the Frog. So for all of the people complaining, you may be right about the cancel culture and woke mob getting to Disney and having them cast a beautiful black woman as Ariel, but understand this. Kids don’t see that, adults do.

I don’t have a problem with it, I don’t do cancel culture, and I choose to watch what I want, when I want, based on my own beliefs, and morals. I also monitor what my kids do, say, watch, and teach them right from wrong. When parents do this, you don’t have issues like this come up involving race and stupidity.

Talent should always take place over race, that’s what’s wrong with America in general, but we didn’t want this to be a political article, we just wanted to show you the new trailer.

Check it out below.

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world.



Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

What are your thoughts, will you watch Disney’s new version of “The Little Mermaid?”

