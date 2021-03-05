Disney Pulls ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Aristocrats’ from Children’s Profiles Warns of Stereotypes & Negative Depictions #CANCELCULTURE

Back in October Disney Plus added and expanded a new content warning to some of their movies. It’s now gotten to an entirely new level of cancel culture and stupid.

The titles flagged included “Lady and the Tramp,” “Peter Pan,” “The Jungle Book,” and “Dumbo.”

They even went as far as to pulled “Swiss Family Robinson,” “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” and “The Aristocrats” from their offerings to children under 7.

Adult profiles still have access to the films Disney says.

Here’s a list of what Disney has said about the movies they are now saying are sensitive or offensive to the cancel culture crowd.

“Dumbo” (1941): “The crows and musical number pay homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans on Southern plantations. The leader of the group in Dumbo is Jim Crow, which shares the name of laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States.”

“Peter Pan” (1953): “The film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions. It shows them speaking in an unintelligible language and repeatedly refers to them as ‘redskins,’ an offensive term. Peter and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes.”

“Swiss Family Robinson” (1960): “The pirates who antagonize the Robinson family are portrayed as a stereotypical foreign menace. Many appear in ‘yellow face’ or ‘brown face’ and are costumed in an exaggerated and inaccurate manner with top knot hairstyles, queues, robes and overdone facial make-up and jewelry, reinforcing their barbarism and ‘otherness.’”

“The Aristocats” (1970): “The (Siamese) cat (Shun Gon) is depicted as a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth. He sings in poorly accented English voiced by a white actor and plays the piano with chopsticks.”

Here’s the content warning displayed on these films:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe.”

You can read more of this insanity from our friends at NJ.com

