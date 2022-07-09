Disney Introduces Gay Spiderman for New Marvel Character

Marvel, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, has once again shown their commitment to providing us with LGBTQ+ content, unveiling a gay iteration of Spider-Man, and he is giving femme realness.
As put by Screen Rant, “Comic publishers like Marvel have been stepping up their game for Pride Month more and more as the years go by, announcing its first gay Spider-Man: “Web-Weaver.”
“Web-Weaver” is an alternate universe version of the familiar red-suited superhero, set to make his debut inSeptember in the graphic novel Edge of Spider-Verse #5.
The character dons an unfamiliar look, sporting a sleek and sharp black and gold suit with accented flared sleeves, but an intricate image of a spider emblazoned across the back of the costume nods to the iconography of the Spider-Verse.
Pink News heralded that the new titan in tights will have a “fearlessly femme identity,” and if the costume renderings are on point, surely many would agree with the assessment.
Here’s a bit of the alternative-to-Peter-Parker’s profile: Web-Weaver is described as a “not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne Industries,” the company owned by Janet Van Dyne aka The Wasp.
After he gets his spider powers, he “shows us a different kind of Spider-Slayer,” according to a description of the comic posted to Twitter.
If you can’t tell from the drawings, the afore mentioned “Web-Weaver’s costume features flared sleeves, a ruff, yellow detailing and lashes on the spider lenses.”
On social media, Gay Spider co-creator Steve Fox reportedly raved about the non-heteronormative opportunity said, “Suprise: I had the huge gay honor of helping to co-create Web-Weaver, who’ll make his debut in Edge of the Spider-verse this September!:
Our idea of American heroes has certainly evolved. Once, above all, it was this:
And in the comics world, sexuality was as far away as the East is from the West.
But over the past few years, in addition to becoming gayer, the arena has managed an overall woke revolution.
This is another prime example of where our country is allowing the minority to rule. How sad, indeed.
