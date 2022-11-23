Disney FIRES Woke CEO Bob Chapek as DeSantis Wins Again Against His Nemesis

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues to win in his leadership role in his state. He ran a great election and won by a stunning 19%. He helped rewrite the political map in Florida for a generation. He has taken on woke corporations and brought them to heel. And his latest victory is over his nemesis, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who is out at the entertainment giant after being fired.



Chapek picked a fight that he couldn’t win when he tried to take on DeSantis. Disney’s Chairman of the Board, Susan Arnold said, “We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.”



Disney replaced Chapek with Bob Iger, who was CEO of Disney for 15 years before he handed the reins to Chapek in 2020.



Arnold said, “The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period.

“Mr. Iger has the deep respect of Disney’s senior leadership team, most of whom he worked with closely with until his departure as Executive Chairman 11 months ago, and is greatly admired by Disney employees worldwide, all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership,” Arnold added.



Mr. Iger accepting said, “I am extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the Board to return as its CEO.

DeSantis can't stop winning!



Disney fires chief executive Bob Chapek, effective immediately.https://t.co/z9KnA6C2FK — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 21, 2022

“Disney and its incomparable brands and franchises hold a special place in the hearts of so many people around the globe, most especially in the hearts of our employees, whose dedication to this company and its mission is an inspiration.



“I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling.”



Deadline surmised, “During his 15 years as CEO, from 2005 to 2020, Mr. Iger helped build Disney into one of the world’s most successful and admired media and entertainment companies with a strategic vision focused on creative excellence, technological innovation and international growth.



“He expanded on Disney’s legacy of unparalleled storytelling with the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox and increased the Company’s market capitalization fivefold during his time as CEO.



“Mr. Iger continued to direct Disney’s creative endeavors until hi departure as Executive Chairman last December, and the Company’s robust pipeline of content is a testament to his leadership and vision,” Deadline concluded.

In a stunning turn of events, The Walt Disney Co. says that Bob Chapek will step down as CEO, with Bob Iger returning to lead the company: https://t.co/KWQpkcipQk pic.twitter.com/aEGXArRCSY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 21, 2022

CNN reported in March 2022, Months before Disney CEO Bob Chapek tiptoed into a roiling debate in Florida, and before the legislation that opponents would call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill was even filed, Governor Ron DeSantis delivered a threat to business leaders who got in his way.



“If you are in one of these corporations, if you’re a woke CEO, you want to get involved in our legislative business, look, it’s a free country,” the Florida Republican said last June.



“But understand, if you do that, I’m fighting back against you. And I’m going to make sure that people understand your business practices, and anything I don’t like about what you’re doing,” DeSantis explained.



DeSantis this month made clear he wasn’t bluffing. A day after Chapek publicly condemned a controversial Florida bill that would ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity before fourth grade, DeSantis ripped Disney to a room of supporters.



He called Disney a “woke corporation” and criticized its business interests in China. Fox obtained and posted avideo from the private event, and DeSantis and his staff helped spread it on social media.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp





Like this: Like Loading...