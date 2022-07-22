Disney Fans OUTRAGED After ‘Fairy Godmother’ Character Ditched for Gender-Neutral Titles at ‘Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique’ in Magic Kingdom Theme Parks

Disney is yet again in hot water with its older audience and fans as they have stated they are ditching the “Fairy Godmothers” for more inclusive, gender-neutral titles and dress-up boutiques inside its theme parks.

Many fans are finding this move less than magical.

First off, the Mouse House is getting rid of the “Fairy Godmother” title at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques located inside both Disney World and Disneyland, according to the update from Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.

These salons, which give makeovers to kids ages 3 to 12 and transform them into princesses and knights, will reopen from pandemic-era closures on on August 25, Disney says.

When they return, the employees who were formerly “Fairy Godmothers in Training” will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.”

“This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” according to Disney blog “Streaming the Magic.”

The news set off some Disney fans, who felt that the Mouse House is going overboard leaning into “woke” culture.

“This is a mental illness…the magic is gone,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Get woke, go broke,” tweeted another.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cast Members Get Gender Neutral Title, New Look at MagicBand+, Disneyland Paris Cuts Holes in Hoses to Combat Extreme Heat & More: Daily Recap (7/19/22)https://t.co/YD5EO5pXXr — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 20, 2022

How woke will Disney go?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...