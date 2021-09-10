Disney Celebrates Arrival of New White Rhino Calf at Animal Kingdom Park

Animal experts are celebrating the birth of a rare White Rhino at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this week. The endangered Rhino was born on Wednesday morning to first time mom Jao.

Disney said that it’s critical to give Jax and her newborn ample time to nurse and bond in a backstage area before the pair is allowed on the savanna of Kilimanjaro Safaris.

Experts say that the weight and sex of the new calf will not be known for sometime more than likely.

Last year, Walt Disney World announced the arrival of the white rhino, Ranger.

Ranger can now be seen on the savannah with his mother, Kendi.

Disney officials said that the births are part of Disney’s species survival plans, which are overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species.

White rhinos are an endangered species with a near-threatened status.

Animal experts said earlier this year that white rhino, Lola, is expected to give birth in the fall of winter.

Disney says they will be sharing more photos and details about the new calf’s birth in the future.

