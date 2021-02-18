DISGUSTING: Democrats Propose Bill That Would *SPIT* on Trump’s Grave If He Should Pass Away

Just when you thought the radical Democrats in the U.S. Congress were unhinged, they push one of the more reprehensible bills in recent memory.

The bill would intentionally sully the memory of Donald Trump by denying him the right to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery like other presidents.

The “No Glory for Hate” act would prohibit commemorating “twice impeached presidents,” even as Donald Trump was completely acquitted according to America’s constitutional processes

The bill H.R. 484 would be used to “prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents, and for other purposes.”

The bill states the following: “Notwithstanding section 3102 of title 40, United States Code, no Federal funds may be used to”…

(1) create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States on Federal public land, including any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property; or

(2) name, designate, or redesignate a Federal building or Federal land after, or in commemoration of, any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States.

Furthermore…

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no Federal funds or other Federal financial assistance may be provided to a State, political subdivision thereof, or entity if any such funds or financial assistance will be used for the benefit of any building, land, structure, installation, or any other property that bears the name, or is named or designated in commemoration of, any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States.

And the House Resolution adds…

Notwithstanding any provision of the Act entitled “An Act to provide retirement, clerical assistants, and free mailing privileges to former Presidents of the United States, and for other purposes”, approved August 25, 1958 (3 U.S.C. 102 note; commonly known as the “Former Presidents Act of 1958”), any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States is not entitled to receive any benefit, other than Secret Service protection, under such Act.

Finally, the most egregious part:

In carrying out paragraphs (1) and (2), the Secretary of Defense shall not approve a determination of eligibility for interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery made by the Secretary of the Army that permits the interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery of any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives on or before the date of enactment of this Act or has been convicted of a State or Federal crime relating to actions taken in an official capacity as President of the United States.”.

The vindictive Democratic Party is not even attempting to pretend that it cares about unifying the country or respecting America’s institutions, rule of law, or prior presidents. This bill is an abomination, just like the Democratic Party.

