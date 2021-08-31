DISGUSTING: California Public School Teacher Encourages Students to Pledge Allegiance to LGBT Pride Flag Instead of American Flag

A California public school teacher is proving the point of conservatives across America as she’s been caught admitting to encouraging her students to pledge allegiance to the LGBT pride flag as an alternative to the American flag, bragging about her insane indoctrination tactics on her own TikTok account.

The teacher now known as Kristin Pitzen of Newport Mesa School District in Orange County, discussing taking down the American flag, and then pointing to the LGBT flag as an alternative. This is utterly and truly sickening America. This is what’s wrong with America, and as I’ve stated it time and time again, its’ the liberal teachers in America that are dominating your children for over a decade.

“We do have a flag in the class that you can pledge allegiance to,” said Pitzen when a student asked about the American flag that she had removed from the classroom “because of COVID.”

She goes into how she tells her class that they can stand or sit, say the words or don’t say the words, do what you feel during the pledge of allegiance. With teachers like this backed by the liberal Teachers Unions, it’s no wonder America is in the toilet.

“During third period we have announcement and we do the pledge of allegiance. I always tell my class stand if you feel like it, don’t stand if you feel like it, say the words if you want, you don’t have to say the words.”

She then goes on to say that she took the American flag down during Covid because it made her “uncomfortable” and she packed it away and can’t find it.

“In the meantime I tell this kid, we do have a flag in the class that you can pledge your allegiance to, and he’s like ‘Oh that one'” and she laughs hysterically and points to the LGBT flag that shouldn’t be in her classroom to begin with.

If there was a picture of Jesus on the wall, they’d throw a fit, but the LGBT flag to indoctrinate your children, that’s perfectly fine.

