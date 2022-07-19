Disgraced South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged with Double Homicide in Deaths of Wife and Son

In a horrific story out of a fiction novel coming to life, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is being charged with double homicide in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Murdaugh now faces two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Grand Jury held its first meeting Thursday since Murdaugh’s attorney, Jim Griffin, said the State Law Enforcement Division notified Murdaugh’s family they were seeking indictments against Murdaugh.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52; and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in Islandton, a rural part of Colleton County. Murdaugh told investigators he went to the property after visiting with his ailing father and discovered the two bodies.

Court documents released on last week allege that Alex Murdaugh shot his wife with a rifle and shot his son with a shotgun. There are no other details to the documents than that.

“All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation have been focused on seeking justice for the victims’ families,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “We want to thank the State Law Enforcement Division, the attorneys and staff in our office, and everyone who worked on this case for their tireless efforts to gather evidence and follow where it led. We also want to thank the Colleton County Grand Jury for listening to that evidence and for their service to the people of the state.”

Wilson says that he cannot comment further because it’s an active investigation still.

“Over the last 13 months, SLED agents and our partners have worked day in and day out to build a case against the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul and to exclude those who were not,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said. “At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation. From the beginning I have been clear, the priority was to ensure justice was served. Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul.”

Murdaugh’s attorney released a statement denying involvement in the killings, saying he “loved them more than anything in the world.”

His attorney also added, “It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them.”

Griffin says that he is immediately filing a motion for a speedy trial and requesting all evidence from the attorney general.

Since the investigation into the killings began, the state grand jury has handed down 16 indictments against Murdaugh totally 81 charges. he is accused of schemes to defraud victims of nearly $8.5 million.

A County Grand Jury also indicted Murdaugh on three counts in a Labor Day weekend shooting incident that investigators are calling an insurance fraud scheme.

