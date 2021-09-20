DISASTER OF A PRESIDENCY: Biden Approval Rating Hits Bottom at 42% and Sinking Fast

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is going down faster than an Iranian Submarine. Biden has now hit an all time low of 42%, and it looks like it could even go lower as Americans realize they are in big big trouble with this presidency.

The latest Quinnipac University Poll shows that Joe Biden has dropped to 42%. That means only 42% of those polled approve of how he’s handling being President overall. 50% disapproving. This isn’t a conservative poll either folks.

91% of Republicans disapprove while 52% of Democrats disapprove of how Biden has handled major issues.

“If there ever was a honeymoon for President Biden, it is clearly over. This is, with few exceptions, a poll full of troubling negatives… from overall job approval, to foreign policy, to the economy,” Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst, said in a press release.

Split up by political affiliation, the majority of both Republicans (83-10-percent) and Independents (65-25-percent) believe that troops will need to go back to Afghanistan. Among Democrats, 52-percent believe troops will not need to return to the now-struggling country.

“‘The pullout is over, but boots will be back on the ground eventually,’ predict voters, who clearly see a looming terrorist threat churning in the cauldron that is Afghanistan,” Malloy said of the results.

A few days prior, a national poll conducted by Reuters showed Biden at 44%.

“Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll,” the online publication noted.

“The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure,” Reuters continued. It is important to note that these aren’t even U.S. voters, who tend to be more critical of presidents.

“Biden’s popularity has been declining since mid-August as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed and as COVID-19-related deaths surged across the country,” Reuters explains. “While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.”

Reuters tried to explain their way out of how Biden’s federal vaccine mandate could be seen as unpopular. You know, because people for whatever strange reason don’t like dictators. Reuters was baffled by this of course.

“The weekly poll showed the number of Americans who approved of Biden’s response to the pandemic dropped below 50% for the first time: About 48% approved of the president’s COVID-19 policies, while 46% disapproved,” Reuters notes.

“At the same point in Donald Trump’s presidency, about 38% of Americans approved of his performance in office, while 57% disapproved,” the publication continued, demonstrating that Reuters polling tends to weight anti-Republican.

“The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States,” it noted. “The latest poll gathered responses from 1,005 adults in total including 442 Democrats and 360 Republicans. It has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 4 percentage points.”

Further findings from Quinnipiac’s poll can be found at the university’s website.

