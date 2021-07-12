Dinesh D’Souza: “The Left Could Learn a Lesson from The Spelling Bee”

Our good friend Dinesh D’Souza breaks down the latest leftist trigger point and the fact that the liberal media is triggered that a Black girl won the latest national spelling bee. That’s right, they are triggered by it.

“An African American won the national spelling bee, beating out a bunch of Asian Indians, and causing the media to go into raptures, as if they could hardly believe the result. Here I reveal the secret of Asian Indian academic success: we Indians study harder.”

Watch this amazing breakdown by Dinesh below, as he unravels and destroys the narrative of the mainstream media!

What are your thoughts America, are the mainstream media and the left the true racists in America?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...