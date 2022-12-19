Did Tom Anderson From MySpace Just Offer to be the CEO of Twitter for Elon Musk?

As you may have heard on your Sunday evening, Elon Musk put up a poll asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter. He says that he will also abide by the results of the poll.

Now of course Musk will still own Twitter, to the chagrin of the massive amounts of liberals who now hate Musk along with Donald Trump, and Musk can fire the CEO as he’s the majority owner and Chairman of the Board he will put in place.

An interesting take as Musk asked the following question.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Someone who responded is also a multi-millionaire, and we really didn’t expect him to chime in, but his response went viral, and it’s actually not a bad idea.

You all remember Myspace, right? The innovator of these kinds of sites. Before Facebook, before Twitter, Myspace was the hip place at one time. Tom Anderson was the founder and creator, and he had a massive exit back in 2009 when he sold to News Corp.

“Depends on who you get to run it.” Anderson replied to Musk. Now that’s an interesting concept. A fellow tech guy who’s built platforms before, with another tech guy in Musk, and here we are pondering, is this possibly happening?

Depends who you get to run it ! 🤔 — Tom Anderson (@myspacetom) December 19, 2022

Now before you scoff at the idea, understand that Anderson is no dummy. He registered more than 100 million accounts when he was running Myspace, he knows how to build a platform. But what’s his stance on free speech?

In 2005, ‘MySpace’ and ‘Intermix Media’ were sold to Rupert Murdoch’s ‘News Corporation’ for $580 million and Anderson was appointed the president of the company.

‘MySpace’ continued to try and add new features like a record label and an alliance with video sharing sites such as ‘YouTube.’ However, as the competition from the social networking site, ‘Facebook,’ grew in 2008, there was a sharp decline in ‘MySpace’ membership.

Anderson still has a net worth of more than $60 million, it could be as high as $100 million, so he doesn’t need the money. Would’t that be the perfect guy to possibly work for Musk as the new CEO? He chimed in, is he seriously interested?

This is a developing story…

