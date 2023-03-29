News

Did Soros Endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Hodge Twins Break It Down Inside (VIDEO)

This wasn’t an endorsement

Everyone is making this a big deal…they think that George Soros “endorsed” Ron DeSantis.

People are overreacting thinking that DeSantis is a part of the “deep state” and not a true conservative, all because of this video.

We don’t think this was an endorsement of DeSantis at all. In fact, George Soros went on to give some more points that fully explain his so called “endorsement.”

Y’all let us know, is this an endorsement of Ron DeSantis?

WATCH:

