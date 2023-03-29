Did Soros Endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Hodge Twins Break It Down Inside (VIDEO)

This wasn’t an endorsement

Everyone is making this a big deal…they think that George Soros “endorsed” Ron DeSantis.

People are overreacting thinking that DeSantis is a part of the “deep state” and not a true conservative, all because of this video.

We don’t think this was an endorsement of DeSantis at all. In fact, George Soros went on to give some more points that fully explain his so called “endorsement.”

Y’all let us know, is this an endorsement of Ron DeSantis?

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

