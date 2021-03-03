Did Nancy Pelosi Turn on New York Gov Andrew Cuomo? Details Inside!

It looks as though the leader of the Democrats in Congress may have actually turned on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She’s now made statements that lean towards her not supporting him any longer.

As dozens of Democrats in the New York State Assembly are turning on Cuomo, it appears the House Speaker may be doing the same.

For those that aren’t quite up to speed, let’s first catch you up.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has now been accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct from not one, but two women. A third has also leveled very familiar allegations against Cuomo and his administration. Saying that they are “bullies.”

Cuomo’s staffers are also on record admitting they lied about the states actual Covid-19 deaths because they were afraid it would look bad optically to the Department of Justice.

Pelosi apparently now says the allegations are even credible.

“The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Gov. Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity. The independent investigation must have due process and respect for everyone involved,” she said Sunday.

Pelosi made the statement in response to the New York Attorney General Letitia James saying she will give subpoena power to an outside and independent law firm to conduct an investigation against Cuomo.

“We expect to receive a referral with subpoena power to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the governor, in line with our demands and New York state law,” James said in a statement on Twitter. “The referral would be made solely to the attorney general’s office.”

“We will hire a law firm, deputize them as attorneys of our office, and oversee a rigorous and independent investigation,” the statement continued.

Cuomo tried to issue a half hearted apology over his joking about sex and stuff.

“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” said Cuomo, who also insisted he had never touched or propositions any woman inappropriately. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”

With dozens of New York State Democrats in office ready to lead an impeachment investigation, and the Republicans already on board, are Cuomo’s days as Governor in the state numbered?

