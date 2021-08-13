Did Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium “Prove” Election Fraud?

I just spent 3 days at Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium in South Dakota….and whew, what a ride. For starters, the presentation started late because hackers kept attacking the livestream including some of the back ups…a theme that would continue throughout the convention until the end. Since the purpose of being gathered there was to prove voter fraud (something the people being accused of cheating insists never happens….well, only in 2020 anyway) it does validate that there are indeed “powers that be” that are both afraid this information will get out, and are fully capable of blocking it. Lindell was also unfortunately physically attacked at his hotel by someone pretending to be a fan and wanting to take a picture of him, and at least two people at the convention got raided by the Feds while they were there. The biggest news, was how Colorado entered the election fraud playing field as a new Battleground state, with a huge presentation by the Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and her team (who’s office was punitively raided and the Feds refused to allow anyone but themselves to observe.) Despite legal threats from the SOS the team along with cyber experts Ron Watkins (AKA Code MonkyZ) showed how on October 14 someone went in and illegally deleted a BUNCH of files…as to what they were or who at Dominion did this particular “update” would require a look into the forensic audit trail to know for sure. One batch file they found (that existed both before and after this “update”) was specifically designed to take down the voting software’s security and encryption at will. When and if it was used…and by who would also require a deeper cyber investigation. But the point is, what’s a manmade batch file designed to disable a system’s security measures doing on a voting machine at all…and how many other machines in the state had this same file? It also raises concerns on the legitimacy of the entire state’s election as well, as the machine was not re-certified after the update which is required by law. State Senator Wendy Roger’s also gave a great presentation on the findings of Maricopa County which included everything from counterfeit ballots, to the fact over 74,000 mail-in ballots were “received” with no evidence or paper trail that they were ever sent out in the first place. She’s now currently working to decertify Arizona’s election…which of course also requires the support of other legislators in the state….many of which would have to have been in on the fraud, or at the least benefitted from it. You can help her put pressure on them through here petition “here.”

So ultimately, did Mike Lindell’s symposium prove the election was stolen without a doubt? Well….yes and no. When I say “no” I mean it in the context that there already is enough proof the election was tampered with already on so many levels. He didn’t “need” to prove it more than what was already out there….but he did. I’m honestly not sure why we’re still talking about it and not auditing all 50 states already. Unless of course, the powers that be really are guilty of fraud and are blocking every attempt at one because they don’t want to end up in Gitmo. Colorado’s Secretary of State actually had the audacity to pass a rule forbidding unbiased, 3rd party forensic audits…something she legally can’t do and looks guilty as hell to boot.

As for “proof” how much more do you want? Pro-DNC workers were literally caught on video in Georgia running Biden-only ballots through the machine multiple times AFTER sending poll watchers home. Even “fact checkers” had to do some major mental gymnastics by claiming it was “false” because they weren’t technically suitcases that were pulled out, they were just regular cases….with a handle and wheels like a suitcase. Clearly that distinction is worth noting. Then they claimed that poll watchers weren’t told to go home…apparently forgetting that election officials had already publicly stated that they told them to.

They also claimed they asked two unnamed, anonymous sources and they said nothing happened. Solid “journalism” there, but I’m going to have to go with what my own eyes just saw on video. That alone should be an automatic forensic audit in Georgia and arrests and questions of the 5 people involved…the only reason there isn’t a forensic audit going on as we speak is because the people that would be in charge of investigating and demanding it are the ones that would have had to commit it. That, and maybe no one else working on it wants to be blown up.

George Soros, who’s worth about $24 billion has spent a LOT of money funding and then installing Secretary of States (including Colorado’s) Attorney Generals, and other top level politicians across the country through recent years. He doesn’t just donate to Democrats either, he’s also donated to Republicans in Congress such as Lindsay Graham (SC), John McCain (AZ), Paul Ryan, Ron Johnson (WI), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA), Chuck Grassley (IA), and Marco Rubio (FL) ….hmmmm, funny how every single one of them (except McCain because he’s dead) voted to certify the fraudulent election instead of pushing for an audit like the People wanted. Soros also has ties with Dominion as do the Clintons, something CNN had hilariously proved was true in trying to fact checkers it as false “here.” No one sees what’s going on here, really? Of course they do….but who’s going to do anything about it? It’s like when the mob or a corrupt police force controls a town, except we can’t even get federal intervention because the FBI’s too busy setting up Patriots and spying on every flag wearing granny that was at the Capitol.

But I digress, did Mike Lindell (even without the release of the infamous PCaps which I can only imagine must have hit one helluva major legal snag given all the FBI raids) prove the election was stolen? YES….beyond a reasonable doubt for anyone even half paying attention anyway. What he managed to do very well over the last 3 days, was break down and professionally present everything we already had in both technical and then layman terms, as well as obviously bring Colorado fraud onto the scene. I’ve been researching and reporting on election fraud since BEFORE the election (they’ve always been cheating, just never this obvious or blatant) and even I was seeing some things for the first time. For a quicker breakdown of all the information, watch the video he had made for it “here.” There’s a reason they suppress, flag, and censor everything that has to do with election fraud online or anything they don’t like or makes them look bad for that matter. They manipulate search engine results, and flag every bit of news about it with fake fact checkers like this:

So he didn’t say it, how’s this half true?

So you can switch them, how is this “not true?”

I was of those accounts that got scrubbed for posting about election fraud, I lost my 230k+ verified Twitter account for “election meddling” shortly after Trump retweeted me as did pretty much all the major accounts that were reporting on fraud. General Flynn, Sidney Powell, The Gateway Pundit, Code MonkeyZ, Kanokao, Tracy Beanz, Jim Hoft….and of course Mike Lindell himself.

Here’s the thing and my biggest takeaway from the symposium, it’s not our job as citizens to prove the election was fraudulent…all we need to do is either have it lack the legally required transparency our elections are supposed to have (cardboard over windows to hide counting) or have reason to believe fraudulent actions occurred (running Biden only ballots through multiple times on video after sending poll watchers home.) That’s it, that’s all we need. While I seriously don’t expect the people that committed fraud to willingly investigate and expose themselves…that doesn’t mean we can’t make their lives miserable until they do. Across the nation, in town halls and in public, angry Americans are confronting their “elected” officials about this glaring election fraud, these mask mandates and forced vaccinations, and their general disregard for the law and their oaths of office. If an official ostensibly behaving lawlessly, most states like mine allow for a citizens arrest of that individual. I’m not saying duct tape your Governor and throw them in the trunk of a car, but there should be (and I am not a lawyer so I do not know) a legal and civil way for the people in this country to perhaps detain politicians that they believe have committed a crime that they can absolutely prove. For instance, my Governor in Nevada Steve Sisolak magically “granted” himself “emergency powers” during covid, and began passing mandates and lockdowns without going through legislation. That’s not legal, that’s a crime and he should be arrested. His wife runs a financial “consulting” firm where so far she has helped companies $35.4 BILLION dollars in tax exempt bonds….many of which so happens to directly donate to his campaign….if that’s not against campaign finance laws, then it should be. Nevada’s Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske who outright refuses to investigate voter fraud despite thousands of people petitioning her, pushed ballot harvesting through before the election. That’s illegal according to our own state constitution as well as dereliction of duties of her office, she should be arrested. You see where I’m going with this? An illegitimate administration cannot be counted on to obey the law and do their jobs. We the People need to stop complying and figure what *we’re* going to do about it…and in a way that’s still law abiding and civil. Because God knows these crooks will not only use it against us…but have NO PROBLEM setting us up, exaggerated the facts, and outright lying about it.

P.S. He was also super nice. 🇺🇸

