Did Lt. Colonel Scheller Have a ‘Secret Message’ on a Chess Board Known as The Trompowsky Attack?

Did the Marine Colonel who resigned his position after speaking out about the debacle in Afghanistan have a secret message on his chess board in his latest video?

According to folks on social media, he may have. According to a user named Spencer Neale, he had the chess pieces lined up in what’s called the Trompowsky attack. According to Neale, “The Trompowsky attack, you win or you die.”

Something the blue checks didn’t pick up on about Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller’s video today… He had the Trompowsky attack setup on the board. “With the Trompowsky attack, you win or you die.”

Something the blue checks didn't pick up on about Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller's video today… He had the Trompowsky attack setup on the board.



"With the Trompowsky attack, you win or you die." pic.twitter.com/Mugv30hoAx — Spencer Neale (@spencer_neale) August 30, 2021

You can watch the Lieutenant Colonel’s full video below.

What are your thoughts America?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...