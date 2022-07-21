Details Emerge of Citizen Hero That Stopped Indiana Mall Shooter in 15 Seconds

It took just 15 seconds for an armed civilian to neutralize a madman who opened fire with a rifle in a mall food court in Indiana on Sunday evening. Thus the mainstream media’s focus has went instead of focusing on the hero to asking if the citizen was allowed to carry a firearm. Yes folks, the Democrats and Media are this stupid.

Three victims were killed and two more wounded in the attack, but it would have been far more than that if this citizen armed hero hadn’t of stepped in to save the day.

The Tuesday statement was issued to correct a timeline of the shooting that the authorities provided on Monday. Previously the police said to minutes had passed before 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken stopped the shooter, who police identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman.

“The time lapse between the moment that Jonathan Sapirman exited the restroom and began shooting, and when he was shot by the civilian (Elisjsha Dicken) was only fifteen seconds, not two minutes,” Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said in a statement. “The surveillance video shows Sapirman exit the restroom at 5:56:48pm. He was neutralized by Dicken at 5:57:03 pm.”

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Sapirman was shot an incredible eight times and died from his wounds. That means that Dicken who fired 10 rounds from a handgun struck the madman with 8 of his 10 shots at 40 yards. Simply heroic and incredible America.

The victims were identified Tuesday as Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30.

Two rifles, a Glock pistol, multiple magazines and at least 100 rounds of ammo were recovered after the shooting, Ison said.

“Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen who took action within the first two minutes of this shooting,” Ison said, calling his actions “nothing short of heroic.” Dicken had been visiting the mall with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting, according to Ison.

Dicken’s attorney said Monday that he was “proud” to serve his client, calling him “a true American hero who saved countless lives.” The attorney said Dicken would not make in-depth comments about the case until the investigation concluded.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive from the shooter. Authorities said that the alleged shooter is believed to have dropped his cell phone in the mall bathroom toilet before opening fire, and that authorities found a laptop in an oven when they searched his residence.

