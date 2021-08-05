Despite Huge Majority of Nevada Voters Demanding an End to Mandates, Commissioners Ignore Them and Double Down Instead

Earlier this week, Nevada citizens filled the room in Las Vegas at the last Clark County commissioners meeting and overwhelming demanded an end to mandatory mask mandates and forced vaccinations.

After 2-3 hours of 3 minute speeches during the public comment section, easily 99% of the room spoke out passionately on how these mandates went against science, the Constitution, our personal freedom, and were destroying any chance we had here of an economic recovery. Considering one of the commissioners Tick Segerblom was caught breaking his own mask mandate at a pub crawl this weekend himself, you’d think they’d backtrack on the mandate to not look like raging hypocrites and actually listen to the people that (maybe) voted for them….but instead, they doubled down.

He wasn’t alone in ignoring the overwhelming demands of the people:

Then commissioner chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick (the one that tells people “not to clap” in the video above) was heard saying at the meeting under the mic to fellow commissioners by several people there including local Susan Profitt, that they’re “going to have to discuss punitive actions for those that don’t comply.”

What’s going on here? These “elected” politicians don’t even care about what the super-majority of their own people want, most of them were playing on their phones at the time and avoiding eye contact while voters poured their hearts out to them, and my favorite part was how they struggled trying to be coherent and work with a mask on themselves:

She can’t even sit in a chair and wear a mask comfortably, but she wants everyone else to wear one (even though we know now that even Fauci stated they don’t work) while people are lifting and moving things, exercising, and “trying” to have fun in Vegas in 100+ degree weather? For the record, this is what these commissioners did the entire time while the people they’re supposed be representing talked:

These people are 100% acting like they know the election system is rigged in their favor, and that all they have to do is listen to and then do whatever their overlords tell them to. What are we supposed to do as citizens when our own “elected” officials refuse to listen? What are we supposed to do when we can’t even vote them out? What are we supposed to do when those in charge of defending our rights in the Constitution are the ones taking them away? Stop paying taxes? Perform citizen’s arrests on them for egregious maladministration and dereliction of duties? This is beyond acceptable, and if they think we’re going to just bend over and take it…then they have underestimated the fortitude of a state full of angry, disenfranchised citizenry.

Marilyn Kirkpatrick- Chairman: ccdistb@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

Tick Segerblom – District E. County Commissioner. ccdiste@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3503 (that’s the guy who broke his own mask mandate.)

James B. Gibson – District G. ccdistg@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-5561

Michael Naft – District A. County Commissioner. ccdista@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

William McCurdy II – District D. County Commissioner. ccdistd@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3239

Ross Miller – District C. County Commissioner. ccdistc@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-4901

Justin Jones – District F. mailto:ccdistf@ClarkCountyNV.gov (702) 455-3500

