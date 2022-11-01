Despite Musk Takeover, Twitter Bans Multiple Conservative Influencers One Week Before Midterm Elections

Despite Elon Musk taking over Twitter, they are still banning Conservatives one week before the 2022 midterm elections.

Twitter just suspended the accounts of several conservative influencers including the account of a Heritage Foundation scholar and the leader of a conservative nonprofit group.

Jake Denton, a research associate at Hertage’s Tech Policy Center, was suspended at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday Oct 29, just ten days before the elections.

“Since the election of Donald Trump, Twitter has aggressively targeted and deplatformed young conservatives,” Denton told The Daily Signal on Monday. “It is no coincidence that just a week from Election Day, the leftists at Twitter executed one of the largest conservative ban-waves in the history of the platform.” (The Daily Signal is the media outlet of The Heritage Foundation.)

“In the middle of the night, Twitter removed conservative political activists and ordinary Americans across the country to further silence conservative voices,” Denton added. “Twitter’s targeting of conservative users this close to Election Day is a deliberate political action. Mass bannings have become standard practice against conservatives on Twitter, and Elon Musk needs to immediately put an end to this.”

Denton received an email notification that his account “has been suspended for violating the Twitter Rules.” Twitter cited its “rules against ban evasion,” adding, “You may not circumvent a Twitter suspension, enforcement action, or anti-spam challenge. This behavior intended to evade any Twitter remediation, such as creating a new account or repurposing an already-existing account.”

“Note that if you attempt to evade a permanent suspension by creating new accounts, we will suspend your new accounts,” Twitter added.

Denton told The Daily Signal that he had not been banned before and that he appealed the suspension decision. He has yet to hear from Twitter since.

Vince Dao, editor-in-chief at the conservative organization American Virtue, also saw his account suspended. He told The Daily Signal that he received an email notification at 10:36 a.m. on Friday

.“I think it’s the last gasp of the last hold-outs of the former Twitter regime,” Dao told The Daily Signal. “I think they’re angry, I think they’re trying to go out with a bang. I think it’s not going to work, I think we’ll be back very soon.”

Will this trend continue on Twitter, or will Musk out the rats inside? When will our own boss Matt Couch be reinstated at Twitter? He’s @RealMattCouch Elon in case you’re reading this. What about others like Dr. Robert Malone, Mike Lindell, General Michael Flynn, Laura Loomer, Craig Sawyer, Melissa Tate, and countless others who were wrongfully suspended for reporting the truth?

Thanks to our friends at New Right Network for contributing to this article.

