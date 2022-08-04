DESPITE AMERICA’S DUMPSTER FIRE, BIDEN KEEPS HIS PROMISE IN FUNDING UKRAINE “AS LONG AS IT TAKES” – FUNDING REACHES $87 BILLION AND CLIMBING

With America in a likely recession and inflation continuing to soar, the embattled President Joe Biden has authorized another $550 million in military assistance to Ukraine, bring his grand total in aid to Ukraine to more than $8 billon. So as Biden’s dumpster fire presidency continues to burn and tens of millions of Americans continue to suffer under his disastrous policies, Biden remains undeterred, in his “as long as it takes” support of Ukraine.

In late June Biden proudly assured reporters after being asked how long the U.S. would support Ukraine saying, “We’re going to support Ukraine “as long as it takes.”

There is no word of Joe assured American family’s he’d work to curb inflation “as long as it takes”, or assured southern border towns overrun by illegal aliens he’d work to secure the border as “long as it takes.”

The Hill reported that White House National Security spokesman John Kirby previewed the latest Ukraine “security assistance” package on Monday, saying the Defense Department will send the additional “security” to the war-torn country, including ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery, according to a Pentagon statement.

Ukraine has been at war with Russia since Putin’s forces invaded the independent country on February 24.

The Hill’s Kirby also said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley informed their Ukrainian counterparts of the latest assistance package in an early-morning call on Monday.

The Hill also reported that Blinken said, The United States continues to stand with Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s aggression. Our commitment to the people of Ukraine will not waver. We stand united with Ukraine.

Since taking office, less than 19 months ago, Biden has authorized 17 military assistance packages for Ukraine, topping $8 billion, as afore mentioned, as Ukrainian forces continue their protracted war against Vladimir Putin’s invaders, in awar that some experts predict could continue for years.

