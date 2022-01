An elderly woman has been turned away from a McDonald’s in Toronto because she did not present a vaccine card.

First off, it’s McDonald’s, it’s not like it’s the beacon of health in the food industry. Imagine not feeding an elderly person because of a moronic and unconstitutional mandate.

You can watch the insane video below.

WATCH:

This elderly lady did not have "her papers" and was rejected from dining in at a Toronto McDonald's. She pleaded but was given no mercy, sent out to cold rain instead. @BLNewsMedia @fordnation @JustinTrudeau #segregation #CovidVaxExposed #COVID19 #CovidVaccine #VaccinePassport pic.twitter.com/4tJdcy8uTO — Emad Guirguis MD (@emadguirguismd) September 22, 2021

