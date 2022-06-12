DESPICABLE: Biden’s White House Fails to Issue Official D-Day Proclamation for Second Year in a Row

The Joe Biden administration White House did not issue an official presidential proclamation on the 78th Anniversary of D-Day, which is the second year in a row they have neglected to do so.

Finally, about 8:45 p.m. in Washington, D.C. President Joe Biden’s Twitter account put out a tweet about the brave men who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. The Tweet read, “Today, we mark 78 years since D-Day and honor those who answered duty’s call on the beaches of Normandy. We must never forget their service and sacrifice in defense of freedom, and we must strive every day to live up to the ideals they fought to defend.”

This generic statement should have gone out at 8:45 a.m. instead, without hesitation. Not sure, whether it was Biden, or the person who puts out his tweets, whomever it was apparently forgot the day. Now, the White House has people doubting if their communications team forgot, which cannot, unfortunately, be ruled out given the circumstances.

Unlike his recent predecessors, Joe Biden was actually alive on D-Day in 1994, and as Fox New correspondent Jacqui Heinrich pointed out, the fact that Biden has not done an official proclamation is bizarre and disrespectful. Former presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump all officially proclaimed D-Day.

Second year in a row: No white house statement on 78th anniversary of D-Day @BretBaier @JacquiHeinrich #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/gBoP39BFrH — Wyatt Dobrovich (@WyattDobrovich) June 6, 2022

As if this was not enough of a slap in the face to veterans already, here are the other celebration’s the president hasn’t forgotten to proclaim for the entire month of June, according to the White House website:

National Immigrant Heritage Month

National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

National Ocean Month

National Homeownership Month

LGBTQI Pride Month

Great Outdoors Month

Black Music Appreciation Month



Evidently, for Biden it was too much to give those who fought and died for this country to fight fascism a single day. Sure, Memorial Day was on May 30, but that’s no excuse. There were many American casualties that day, and remembering their sacrifices and why it is a crucial part of preserving history.



The number of D-Day veterans still alive is presumably dwindling quickly, even though there are still some alive to tell the tale, the Associated Press reported.



They and their families, as well as the families of those who passed away during or after fighting on D-Day, are owed an apology by the White House. Veterans are already treated as second-class citizens in some instances in this country, and the least the president can do is declare a day of remembrance.



Americans set the bar low for the Biden administration, yet they keep failing to meet even those rock bottom expectations in almost all areas. It should be pretty easy for the White House, of all places, not to insult elderly veterans, but they even managed to mess that up.



