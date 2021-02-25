DeSantis Will Introduce New Election Integrity Agenda, to BAN Mass Mail-In Ballots, & Target Ballot Harvesters

Huge news for election integrity coming out of the great state of Florida as Governor Ron DeSantis says he will BAN mass mail-in ballots and will target ballot harvesters.

The new legislation will be pursued in March, before the 2022 midterms and would ban “mass mailing of vote by mail ballots” and require voters to request mail in ballots each year, and require the signature found on a ballot to match the most recent one on file.

Candidates and political party members would also then be allowed to observe signatures being matched at vote counting facilities. What a concept, actual election integrity.

Counties will also be prohibited from receiving any grants from third party entities who are conducing campaigns like “get out the vote” according toe BizPacReview.

“We have led on this issue from the very beginning,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “The result of 2020, from an administrative perspective, was that Florida had the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country,” he added. “The results speak for themselves, but we also can’t rest on our laurels. We need to make sure that we continue to stay ahead of the curve.”

Last November, Florida held the smoothest, most successful election of any state in the country. While we should celebrate this feat, we should not rest on our laurels. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 19, 2021

The Governor urged citizens to still have faith in their election process. “citizens have confidence in the elections.”

Even though ballot harvesting is already against Florida state law, DeSantis is going to use all weapons at his disposal to go after those who “volunteer” to round up ballots.

“My view is: we should have no ballot harvesting,” he said.

“You can’t leave these boxes unattended,” he warned. “I think that you can take it, put it in the mail or take it to the elections office. Why do you need to have these things out there?”

“I think these proposals will strengthen us even more. And I think it will put us in the catbird seat as these other elections come up and people will continue to really look for Florida,” he added.

DeSantis now is possibly the front runner for the 2024 presidency if former President Donald J. Trump does not run. He’s also setting the bar very high for other states to see what their governor’s should look like.

