DeSantis: “We’re Going to Protect Our Girls” Promises to Sign Female Sports Bill

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is by far and away the most popular conservative in America right now, right next to the 45th President of the United States, his close friend, Donald J. Trump. He’s making waves and pissing off liberals at an alarming pace.

“Oh, yeah, we’re going to protect our girls,” Mr. DeSantis said at a televised town hall of red-state governors held by Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

DeSantis, speaking about a new sports bill that would keep males from competing as females and protecting women’s athletics. I know, it’s alarming we have to even have this conversation, isn’t it?

“I have a four-year-old daughter and a one-year-old daughter, and they’re both very athletic,” DeSantis said. “We want to have opportunities for our girls. They deserve an even playing field, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Arkansas passed the same type of bill, but the RINO (Republican in Name Only) governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed it. The State Senate quickly overturned his veto and passed it into law.

“I’m going to do what’s right for my state, I’m going to do what’s right for girls,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the town hall. “I’m the mom of three daughters and the grandmother of three granddaughters who compete, and it’s the right thing to do. They should have the same opportunities.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the University Interscholastic League in Texas already has rules in place requiring student-athletes to compete based on their biological sex.

“But the Texas legislature is working on a bill to codify that, which I will sign,” said Mr. Abbott.

DeSantis vows to sign bill barring transgender females from girls' sports.

DeSantis is right now the front runner for the presidency in 2024 if he decides to run. However, will the 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump run, and put DeSantis back on the sidelines, or perhaps even better, run with DeSantis as his Vice Presidential nominee setting up a possible 12-year run for the America First movement in the White House?

