DeSantis UNLOADS on Fauci: ‘Someone Needs to Grab That Little Elf and Chuck Him Across the Potomac!’ (VIDEO)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has had enough of Dr. Anthony Fauci and he’s not afraid to say it.
DeSantis speaking at a stop on his “Keep Florida Free Tour,” unloaded on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the left is in an uproar.
“And I’m just sick of seeing him. I know he says he’s going to retire. Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac!”
The crowd went nuts! Check it out below!
WATCH:
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot