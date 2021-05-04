DeSantis Suspends Local COVID-19 Emergency Orders, BANS Vaccine Passports

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s quickly becoming America’s governor has signed a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine passports and also announced a new executive order that suspends all local pandemic emergency mandates effective July 1.

The Governor signed the Senate Bill 2006, passed by Florida state lawmakers last month granting DeSantis the ability to override local emergency orders.

The bill also includes a ban on vaccine passports that would levy fines of $5,000 per violation.

“I’m going to sign the bill. It’s effective July 1. I’ll also sign an executive order pursuant to that bill invalidating all remaining local emergency COVID orders effective on July 1,” the Republican governor said in a news conference in St. Petersburg on Monday. “But then, to bridge the gap between then and now, I’m going to suspend, under my executive power, the local emergency orders as it relates to COVID.”

DeSantis says that his orders are the “evidence-based thing to do,” and that lockdowns “really are saying you don’t believe in vaccines, you don’t believe in the data, you don’t believe in the science.” He also added: “We’ve embraced the vaccines. We’ve embraced the science on it”

On Suspending the local emergency orders.

“In terms of what a supermarket or some of them choose to do, a Disney theme park, this does not deal with that one way or another,” DeSantis said. “It’s simply emergency orders and emergency penalties on individual businesses.”

DeSantis has been a vocal opponent of so-called vaccine passports, saying they would create two classes of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

“You have a right to participate in society, go to a restaurant, movie, a ballgame, all these things without having to divulge this type of information,” DeSantis said on Monday.

