DeSantis Responds to Trump and Potential ‘GOP Civil War’ Saying ‘People Just Need to Chill Out’ [VIDEO]

Florida Governor, and one of the most popular conservatives in America has finally responded to President Trump’s attacks on him.

Trump, announced his bid for re-election on Tuesday night in front of his closest supporters and friends, but before the announcement attacked DeSantis 3 different times, the last being a massive barrage belittling and berating the top Governor in America.

Trump and others are claiming that DeSantis is planning on running, and that the likes of Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan are putting GOP money behind the effort, but there’s no proof of that at this point and time. However, Trump hasn’t been wrong often.

DeSantis response was typical DeSantis, he’s always classy in what he does, and he didn’t go after Trump very hard at all.

“You know at the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night. The fact of the matter is it was the greatest Republican victory in the history of the state of Florida, and it wasn’t just the greatest Governor victory, of course it was that, but we swept in super majority’s in the Florida legislature. We have 85 Republicans out of 120 in our state house, we’ve never had that many before. We have 28 Senators out of 40 that are Republicans, never had that many.”

“We just finished this election, OK? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” DeSantis said at a press conference.

DeSantis was in Matlacha, Florida, with State Senate President Designate Kathleen Pssidomo and other officials to update the media on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

“I mean, seriously, we just ran an election. We have this Georgia runoff coming, which is very important for Republicans to win that Georgia runoff. I mean, I know around the country, Florida was kind of the biggest bright spot. It was not so bright in many other parts of the country. It was a substandard performance given the dynamics that are at play,” DeSantis said.

“But I think what people like me who have been given the opportunity to continue is — OK, let’s do something with that. And the reason why we want historic victory is, at the end of the day, we led, we delivered and we had your back when you needed us. That is why we won big.”

Some national Republicans are trying to blame the poor GOP performance on Trump backed candidates like Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano who were both destroyed in Pennsylvania elections against what seemed to be weaker opponents. However they refuse to acknowledge that the GOP is always behind the DNC on acting and getting things done, including the lack of funding for said candidates.

