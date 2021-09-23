DeSantis Names Doctor Willing to Use Preventative Medicines on Covid-19 as New Surgeon General

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has named Dr. Joseph Lapado as Florida’s next Surgeon General. The liberals and the media are already in a frenzy because the doctor is skeptical of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference, DeSantis said, “Joe has had a remarkable academic and medical career,” DeSantis said, adding that Ladapo graduated from Wake Forest University, received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and Ph.D. from Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

That’s right, the medical doctor from Harvard makes the liberals uneasy because he actually uses common sense and real science.

Lapado has been highly critical of many public health measures, including mask wearing, lockdowns, and vaccines.

DeSantis, like Lapado has rallied against measures like masks and vaccine mandates in his state. The governor said last week he will use fines to punish county and city governments for requiring employees to get vaccinated, as he should. This should be a personal choice, not mandated like Nazi Germany.

DeSantis also won his latest legal bid to preserve his executive order allowing parents, what a novel concept, not schools to decide whether their kids would wear masks or not.

Ladapo said on Wednesday that he is “very happy to be working with someone like the governor, who has a similar vision about how to think about weighing costs and benefits with managing this pandemic.”

The good doctor touted the states new rules for quarantining students, which says that If a student has been in close contact with a person who is positive for the virus, but the student isn’t symptomatic, their parents can keep them in school instead of quarantining them as a precaution.

“We respect that some parents may be less comfortable sending their kid back to school after being exposed,” he said. “And so the new rule allows for those parents to keep their children home for a period of time. And the new rule also allows for parents who are more comfortable letting their healthy child return to school.”

Angering liberals, the media, corporations, and big tech, Ladapo is also among a group of doctors who have supported Covid-19 therapies such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

In an opinion piece published last week in the Wall Street Journal, Ladapo penned his reflections on the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that public mask wearing “has had, at best, a modest effect on viral transmission,” although studies in real-world conditions have repeatedly shown masks reduce spread of the virus.

“Or take lockdowns, shown by research to increase deaths overall but nonetheless still considered an acceptable solution. This intellectual disconnect now extends to Covid-19 vaccine mandates. The policy is promoted as essential for stopping the spread of Covid-19, though the evidence suggests it won’t,” he said in the article, titled “Vaccine Mandates Can’t Stop Covid’s Spread.”

Sounds like Florida is really putting all of the pieces in place to be the state to live in America!

Thanks to our friends at CNN for contributing to this article.

