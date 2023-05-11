DeSantis Mandates ‘E-Verify’ to Keep Illegals from Getting Jobs in Florida [Video]

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a strong stance against illegal immigration by signing Senate Bill 1718 into law on Wednesday. The bill aims to clamp down on illegal workers and crack down on human traffickers, imposing stricter penalties on those who break the law.

DeSantis is confident that this legislation, which will take effect on July 1, will have a significant impact, making Florida the largest state in the country to make the use of the E-Verify system mandatory. This detection system will enable employers to check the eligibility of their employees, helping to prevent illegal hiring.

Businesses that have more than 25 employees and knowingly hire illegal migrants could face up to $10,000 in fines, and their licenses could be revoked. Additionally, civilians who assist illegal migrants could face felony charges.

While working without documentation has always been illegal, enforcement has been difficult in most parts of the country. However, with the new E-Verify system in place, the government will be better equipped to monitor employees and their eligibility.

The new law also requires hospitals to keep track of how many patients are in the country illegally and prohibits counties from issuing IDs to undocumented migrants. Human traffickers will also face harsher penalties. Anyone caught smuggling a minor or more than five people into the state will have committed a third-degree felony. The penalty also applies to any trafficker with a prior conviction for such a crime.

According to DeSantis, the new law is necessary to deter people from coming to the state illegally by removing the benefits. He asserts that illegal immigration is only a problem because people are facilitating it in the country. In Florida, he says, they are doing it legally and doing it right.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces signing of anti-illegal immigration bill mandating E-Verify, adding money for migrant transports, increasing penalties for human smuggling



"In Florida, we're doing it legal and we're doing it right." pic.twitter.com/KpmMHr2GiK — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 10, 2023

