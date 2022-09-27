DeSantis: Hurricane Ian Will Cause ‘Catastrophic Flooding and Life Threatening Storm Surge’

Florida is bracing for a massive hurricane heading their way, and Hurricane Ian’s landfall doesn’t look to be kind and calm by any means of the imagination.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says that the state is preparing for “catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surges.”

The storm is now a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, and is expected to hit Florida’s west coast within the next 48 hours. Current projections how show it making landfall just south of Tampa Bay, an area that hasn’t really been hit in over a century. Historic places like St. Pete Beach are literally a bullseye for this horrific looking storm.

“There’s still uncertainty with where that exact landfall will be, but just understand the impacts are gonna be far, far broader than just where the eye of the storm happens to make landfall,” he said, warning of “catastrophic flooding and life threatening storm surge.” He also noted that some have made comparisons to Hurricane Charley, which hit the state in 2004. However, while that hurricane was “powerful as a category four,” DeSantis explained that it was smaller and most of the damage was caused by wind. With this storm, Hurricane Ian, historic storm surge and flooding are the biggest concerns.

“We’re looking at really, really major storm surge up and down the west coast of Florida,” he said.

Life-threatening storm surge – one of many expected hazards with Hurricane #Ian – along the west coast of Florida has prompted evacuation orders for some communities. I urge those residents to heed directions from officials! Your safety is at the heart of these tough decisions. pic.twitter.com/vu74GcuabT — NWS Director (@NWSDirector) September 26, 2022

Watch DeSantis’s full press conference below:

