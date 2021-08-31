DeSantis HAMMERS Media For Pathetic Coverage of Cuomo Nursing Home Deaths

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the shining star in the conservative movement, and he’s hammering the mainstream media for their partisan bias and double standards.

Last week DeSantis hammered them for their pathetic coverage of New York nursing home deaths under former governor Andrew Cuomo.

While speaking on a “Fox News Primetime” broadcast, DeSantis contrasted his state’s Covid-19 policy against Cuomo’s New York policy, in which thousands of elderly were consequently killed under his leadership.

“Florida, we prevented, prohibited hospitals from discharging a sick nursing home patient back into nursing homes. Because we understood the hazard that that would have. Obviously, New York and other states made different decisions,” he said, according to Breitbart.

“The corporate media never talked about that or cared about that, even though that’s a decision that had a direct impact on the lives of a lot of very elderly people,” DeSantis continued.

Over 12,000 elderly New Yorkers passed away from Covid-19 in nursing homes after covid positive patients were ent to these homes, but the state undercounted this tally as well, trying to cover it up as the Associated Press reported.

The media of course said nothing about Cuomo because he’s a Democrat.

“I think the media looked at somebody like Cuomo and thought it was an anti-Trump and I think that they were very much interested in weaponizing COVID against Trump,” the Florida governor noted.

“Trump was their villain and Cuomo was kind of their hero,” he continued.

Since taking office, Cuomo’s successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., has reportedly added about 12,000 to the originally reported nursing home death numbers – sealing Cuomo’s legacy as one of the worst handlers of the coronavirus pandemic in the nation.

