Dershowitz, Greenwald, Others Call QAnon Shaman Sentence ‘Out of Line’ and Massive Judicial Overreach

One of the great legal minds in the history of our nation, Retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz on Wednesday hammered the judge and Department of Justice for what he called an “out of line” sentence for the QAnon Shaman.

The QAnon Shaman, known as Jan 6 protestor Jacob Chansley, whose became famous because of his painted body and horn hat he wore, and has been the poster boy for leftists tweets and Facebook posts was hammered in his sentence for Jan 6, despite not committing any acts of violence.

According to Dershowitz the judge and the DOJ are treading “on the First Amendment.”

Federal prosecutors portrayed Chansley as the face of the protest that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. They then imposed one of the harshest sentences in recent memory on him for a non violent offense.

District Court Judge Royce Lambert admitted that the self-describing “QAnon Shaman” had no record and committed no acts of violence during the disturbance.

Lambert told Chansley that “You made yourself the epitome of the riot.”

However Dershowitz indicated that should not have been a factor and had nothing to do with sentencing.

“To increase a sentence because one is the face of a demonstration or violence is to tread on the First Amendment,” Dershowitz told Newsmax. “Being the face of something is protected and should not be a basis for increasing punishment.

“[Sentencing] has to be completely equal without regard to partisan issues,” Dershowitz added noting many rioters from the summer of 2020 had light sentences or charges dropped. “This does seem out of line considering the sentences or lack of prosecution of those from the hard left.”

Chanlsey plead guilty to one count of disrupting an official proceeding which carries a maximum of 20 years but sentencing guidelines call for anywhere between 41 and 51 months.

Lambert imposed the same sentence on Scott Fairlamb, 44, of New Jersey for punching a police officer during the Jan. 6 protest.

Jim Hanson who’s the President of the Security Studies Group, called it an “obscene miscarriage for justice for partisan political purposes.”

“A single count of obstructing a proceeding of congress,” he wrote on Twitter. “ZERO violence But 41 months.”

Conservative reporter and columnist Glenn Greenwald mocked those that called for “justice reform.”

“The DOJ acknowledges Jacob Chansley, the Q Shaman, did not violently attack anyone on January 6,” he wrote on Twitter. “Despite that, he has been held in solitary confinement for 10 months, and was just sentenced to **3 1/2** years in prison. And the ‘criminal justice reform’ advocates will cheer.”

What are your thoughts America, do you think the sentence was too harsh? Comment below.

