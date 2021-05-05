Derek Chauvin Attorneys File Motion for New Trial, On the Grounds of Juror Misconduct

Attorney Eric Nelson one of the attorneys representing Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case has filed a motion for a new trial for the former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd.

Nelson filed the motion on the grounds of Juror misconduct, and that the court abused its discretion for failing to agree to the defense’s requests for a change of venue and sequestering the jury.

He’s got one hell of an argument America.

The filing comes in the middle of a controversy surrounding photos of juror Brandon Mitchell at the March on Washington last August, which included speeches from George Floyd’s family members.

In the photo above, Martin is seen wearing a shirt that says “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks.” There is ZERO chance this was an unbiased juror, and the court now has a major problem on their hands.

In his juror questionnaire, Michelle lied and wrote that he had not attended any protests over the police brutality. Mitchell told WCCO Monday that he was at the march in support of ramping up voter turnout for the 2020 presidential election.

“Either way, I was going to D.C. for this event, even if George Floyd was still alive,” Mitchell said.

On April 20, the jury in Chauvin’s trial found him guilty on all three counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

It took the jury roughly 10 hours of deliberation to reach their verdict, including about four hours on the first day and another six hours on the second day.

This is quite the twist in a trial than many Americans thought was one sided to begin with based on Floyd’s felonious criminal history, and history of violence. Floyd as many may recall was convicted on a felony charge for robbing a pregnant woman at gunpoint, putting a gun to her belly, and asking her if she wanted her child to die.

This is a developing story.

