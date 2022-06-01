Depp Wins Against Heard With Jury Awarding Him $15 Million in Damages, Heard Awarded $2 Million from Depp’s Lawyer’s Remarks

The saga and defamation trial of JOhnny depp and Amber Heard has finally came to a close, with both parties being awarded millions by the jury.

A Virginia jury ruled on Wednesday that actor Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” The Associated Press reports. The jury also found that Heard had been defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages with Heard receiving $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages, according to CNN.

In total, Depp was awarded $15 million and Heard was awarded $2 million, as the jury claimed Depp’s lawyer defamed Heard when he called her claims a “hoax.”

Johnny depp released the following statement to the public following the verdict.

Johnny Depp’s Statement

Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.

All in the blink of an eye.

False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.

My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.

From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.

I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.

I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth.

The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun

Amber Heard also released a statement.

Heard’s Statement

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...