Departing Biden Advisor Calls AOC’s Squad ‘F–ing Idiots’: Report￼

A departing Biden top adviser has called AOC’s squad ‘F***ing Idiots” and it’s almost comical at this point.

Fox News reports Richmond will switch to a job working for the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

A new book now has some strong allegations that might have spurred this resignation from the Biden camp.

In an excerpt from “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” it alleges Richmond called the Democrat “squad” “f—ing idiots” following the last presidential election.

Richmond was targeted by the Sunrise Movement, a progressive activist group, for his ties to the fossil fuel industries.

Shortly after the release, Richmond his move to the DNC (Democratic National Committee).

“I am thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being done at the DNC to make sure that Democrats grow their majorities in the House and Senate, and increase the number of Democratic governors in state capitals around the country,” Richmond said in a Tuesday statement.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...