DENZEL WASHINGTON SHARES HIS CONVERSION TO CHRISTIANITY

It is rare that the big-screen Hollywood stars that have won numerous high-profile awards, cheered by the media, and constantly cast in big roles speak positively about Christianity, much less take the huge leap of saying that they know God has a plan for them and are doing their best to live in accordance with that plan.

Whether it’s because they’re non-believers, or as a result of their being afraid their fellow stars will see them as religious nuts, and cut them from roles in big name movies. Or maybe afraid it will exclude them from fun events on the social calendar.

One of those not afraid to speak out is Denzel Washington. He spoke in December of 2021 about his faith and how he saw God’s mission for him as guiding him, discussing scripture and what he thinks God expects of hem while he’s on this Earth.

As you can see and hear in the video, the interview was a bit free-wheeling, jumping back and forth between different topics.

But a guiding thread throughout the interview was his faith and how it has impacted his life.

For example, at one point he discussed his elderly mother’s death and how he promised her that he would “attempt to honor her and God by living the rest of my days in a way that would make her proud. So that’s what I’m trying to do,” Washington said.

Adding to that, he tied his career choice to directing films to his desire to help people and lift up those who need it, saying, “I’m more interested in directing because I’m more interested in helping others. What I do, what I make, what I made, all of that, is that going to help me on the last day of my life? It’s about, who have you lifted up? Who have we made better?

“This is spiritual warfare. So, I’m not looking at it from an earthly perspective. If you don’t have a spiritual anchor you’ll be easily blown by the wind and you’ll be led to depression.”

He also commented on the Bible and reading it, suggesting that the New Testament is a bit easier to get through and so should be read first by people looking to get into Christianity and start learning more about what the Bible says. He commented, “Have you read the Bible? Start with the New Testament, because the Old Testament is harder. You get caught up in the who-begot-who-begot-who thing.”

Denzel also commented on self-obsession in America and how Americans are being torn apart by manipulation, saying, “The enemy is the inner me. The Bible says in the last days, I don’t know if it’s the last days, it’ snot my place to know, but it says we’ll be lovers of ourselves. The number one photograph today is a selfie, ‘Oh, me at the protest.’ ‘Me with the fire.’ Follow me.’ ‘Listen to me.'”

Washington continued, “We’re living in a time where people are willing to do anything to get followed. What is the long or short-term effect of too much information? It’s going fast and it can be manipulated obviously in a myriad of ways. And people are led like sheep to slaughter.”

In conclusion Washington said, “One needs to fill up the bucket every morning to remain faithful. You have to fill up that bucket every morning, It’s rough out there. You leave the house in the morning. Here they come, chipping away. By the end of the day, you’ve got to refill that bucket. We know right from wrong.”

This is great advice from a man that is a great actor and whose faith has obviously guided him through his life.

