Denton Knapp: The People of Wyoming Don’t Want Liz Cheney to Represent Them Anymore

This episode of The Jeff Dornik Show features an exclusive interview with Liz Cheney challenger Denton Knapp. Citing the fact that she turned her back on her own constituents to attack President Donald Trump in the aftermath of January 6th, it’s clear that the people of Wyoming have had enough. It’s time to primary and replace her. Denton Knapp just might be the guy to do it.

Conservatives across the country are absolutely sick of the Bush and Cheney families. It’s not just that they are all dynasties within American politics. It’s that time and time again, they turn their back on the American people in favor of the establishment swamp in Washington DC.



Liz Cheney is no exception. She’s been a thorn in the side of every single America First and MAGA supporter, especially after she adopted the false narrative of the Democrat Party about the events of January 6th. She’s taken every opportunity that she can to rid the Republican Party of anyone associated with Donald Trump… which is why it’s so important that we primary her and get Representative Cheney out of office once and for all.



Denton Knapp is an America First candidate that is challenging Liz Cheney in the Republican primary in the state of Wyoming. He’s a veteran, a true conservative and avid.



Contrast the answers to all of my questions in this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with Liz Cheney’s record. It’s night and day. Liz has proven to be a sellout and a part off the swamp that Donald Trump inspired us to drain. With Trump no longer in the White House, it is incumbent upon us to continue the America First agenda and ensure that we do not tolerate RINOs within the Republican Party.



Remember, Liz didn’t just attack President Trump. She attacked each and every person who supports him and believes that the 2020 Election was stolen. If that describes you, she hates you and wants to rid American politics of you and your ideology permanently. This is why she’s side with the Democrats and RINOs like Mitt Romney time and time again. She’s shown her true colors.



I hope that you will take a look at Denton Knapp’s campaign challenging her in the 2022 Midterm Primaries. I appreciate everyday Americans jumping into the ring. We need more to do so. But that will only happen if we get behind them and support their campaigns.



Check out Denton Knapp’s website for more information on his campaign, his political positions and to support him. http://dentonknapp.com

