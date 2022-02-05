DENMARK LIFTS ALL DOMESTIC COVID RESTRICTIONS, AMERICA AGAIN LEADING FROM BEHIND WITH BIDEN

On Tuesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook, “Good morning to a completely open Denmark,” the BBC News reported.​

“No one can know what will happen next December. But we promised the citizens of Denmark that we will only have restrictions if they are truly necessary and we’ll lift them as soon as we can,” Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told CNN on Monday.



Denmark lifted all domestic COVIDE-19 restrictions on Tuesday, becoming the first member of the European Union (EU) to do so, according to the BBC News.



BBC also reported, even though cases are still relatively high in Denmark, officials have said the high vaccination rate in the country means the virus is no longer a critical threat.



Epidemiologist Lone Simonsen of the University of Roskilde told the AFP new agency, “We have an extremely high coverage of adults vaccinated with three doses. With Omicron not being a severe disease for the vaccinated, we believe it is reasonable to lift restrictions.”



BBC again reported that with the restrictions rescinded, masks are no longer required to enter a store, restaurant or on public transport, and limits on the number of people gathering indoors and mandatory social distancing measures have ended. The national contact-tracing app is no longer required, though individual event organizers can opt to make it a condition of entry.



Hospital and care homes will still mandate the use of face masks in their facilities, and some restrictions remain for unvaccinated travelers attempting to cross Denmark’s borders, the BBC reported.

