Dems Lost Impeachment Round Two, But They Have One More Dirty Trick Up Their Sleeves

Democrats suffered yet another stinging defeat when their latest scam impeachment trial ended with the acquittal of former President Donald J. Trump.

Just like last year, there wasn’t nearly enough Republican support in the Senate for the Nancy Pelosi’s latest witch hunt against the 45th President.

While Pelosi and her House impeachment managers did manage to smoke out seven RINO’s in the impeachment vote, the rushed effort to convict Trump hit a brick wall.

However, they’re not done yet.

Their next step is to try to disqualify Trump from running for the presidency in 2024 by using a post-Civil War provision in the 14th Amendment to sabotage democracy.

Via The Washington Times, “D.C. Delegate Norton to Congress: Censure Trump, declare him ‘ineligible’ under 14th Amendment”:

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton called Saturday for colleagues in Congress to censure former President Trump, saying it is the only way to keep him out of office after his latest acquittal.

Ms. Norton, the District’s nonvoting member of the U.S. House of Representatives, pushed for passage of a resolution censuring Mr. Trump soon after his second impeachment trial ended in the Senate.

“I strongly supported impeachment, conviction and disqualification of former President Trump who incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6,” Ms. Norton, a Democrat, said in a statement.”

The 14th Amendment option is the product of an alliance between Democrat Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Susan Collins, who joined Democrat on Saturday in voting to convict Trump.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also left the door open to using the 14th Amendment as a fallback if Trump was found innocent:

Schumer leaves door open to 14th Amendment measure to bar Trump from office https://t.co/kkreLfDwuU — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 11, 2021

Via Fox News:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Thursday did not rule out bringing legislation to bar former President Donald Trump from office if he is not convicted at the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Democratic senators have discussed in recent weeks that if they cannot secure the 67 votes needed to convict Trump — and bar him from holding office in a subsequent simple-majority vote — that they might invoke the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to do the same.

We’re first going to finish the impeachment trial and then Democrats will get together and discuss where we go next,” Schumer replied”

Unlike impeachment, such a censure would not need a two-thirds supermajority and would easily pass given the Democrat control of Congress as well as the Romney and the seven Never Trumpers.

It’s probably a safe bet that the 14th Amendment will get a lot of play on the Sunday morning “news” shows and spill over into the rest of the media over the coming week.

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

