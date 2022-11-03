DEMONIC: Actress Anne Hathaway Says ‘Abortion Can Be Another Word for Mercy’ [VIDEO]

A horrific take on abortion from one of Hollywood’s elites who was interviewed on “The View” this past week, and we’re honestly still taking our heads about it.

Actress Anne Hathaway says that an “abortion can be another word for mercy.”

The actress who has been in famed roles such as Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, among many others believes that brutally killing an innocent child in their mothers’ womb is the equivalent to showing mercy.

It’s apparent that Miss Hathaway has never watched an abortion or seen the movie “Unplanned.”

The following is from LifeNews.com:

Though extremist support for abortion is the expected norm in Hollywood, Hathaway’s take still boggles the mind. Anyone with even the slightest knowledge of the undeniable, scientifically proven humanity of preborn children and the savage cruelty of abortion, has to wonder, “does Anne Hathaway not know what the word ‘mercy’ means?”

Commenting on the historic Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court case that resulted in the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Hathaway called for people to fight against Pro-Life laws and “radicalize” in support of killing unborn babies.

In voicing her support for abortion, Hathaway has never voiced support for any restrictions, which leaves open the door for especially cruel late-term partial birth abortions. In these outrageously barbaric “procedures” a well-developed baby is partially delivered, only to be ripped apart limb from limb.

That is what Hathaway calls “healthcare,” “reproductive justice,” and even “mercy.”

LifeNews continued…

Hathaway went even further, claiming that “this is not a moral conversation about abortion, this is a practical conversation about women’s rights, and by the way human rights, because women’s rights are human rights.”

By equating abortion to women’s rights, Hathaway denies any moral implication involved in a practice that directly kills preborn women and greatly hurts pregnant women.

“We’re in the fight every day. We’re in the fight every minute,” Hathaway stated, “And you mentioned ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ turning sweet 16. Some 16-year-old’s life has been irrevocably changed because of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.”

Hathaway and many other Hollywood elites have become so blinded by their abortion extremism that they are incapable of realizing the shear insanity of such statements. While Pro-Life laws protect the lives of preborn babies and the well-being of women and families, abortion does nothing but end one life and shatter another.

LifeNews Note: Peter Pinedo writes for Texas Right to Life, where this originally appeared.

