Democrats Still in Shock Over Mayra Flores Flip of Blue to Red in Texas Congressional Seat for First Time in Over 100 Years

Last week, Mayra Flores did something no Republican had done in Texas District 34 for over 100 years. Flipped the deep blue district into the red. Watch MSNBC’s meltdown knowing what this means for the Democratic Party:

“This speaks to a story we’ve been talking about since the 2020 election, specifically along the border, the Rio Grande valley, South Texas. We have seen county after county, whether it’s in this district or some of the districts to the west of it, where voters moved 10, 20, 30, 40 points away from the Democrats and toward the Republicans.”

“This district that Mayra Flores won on Tuesday night, Barack Obama got more than 60% of the votes here. When he last ran in 2012, Hillary Clinton won this district by 22 points. It’s shifted that dramatically. Joe Biden carried it by four in 2020, and now in a special election, a Republican candidate has won it outright.”

“We’ve seen shifts like this throughout South Texas. This by the way is the second most heavily Hispanic congressional district in the United States. We’ve talked about the potential shift among Hispanic voters. We certainly saw it in 2020. The question has been what we see it in 2022. I think this result we got from Texas District 34 Tuesday night, definitely underscores the Hispanic vote could be up for grabs this fall in ways we haven’t seen in a long time.”

The Democratic Party’s policies for the last twenty years make it clear the leadership took for granted that Hispanic Americans would automatically back its anti-family, anti-religious, pro-abortion, socialist policies.

This historic win will bring back God to the halls of Congress! This win is for the people who were ignored for so long! This is a message that the establishment will no longer be tolerated! We have officially started the red wave!! #TX34



God, Family, Country pic.twitter.com/pNn8UYoPor — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

Now, it looks like Hispanic Americans may be the voting constituency to put Democrats in the minority for decades to come. Don’t you love to see it.

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for their contributions in this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...