Democrats Solidify 2020 Voter Fraud by Federalizing Elections to Override State Laws

Despite the fact I do nothing but comment on politics everyday, I have to say that the first time I heard HR-4 was going to be voted on was when someone sent me an article saying it already passed. Well, of course it “passed” no matter how bad it is for the People, the gutless GOP has too many RINOs these days that would rather cash in on book deals than defend the Constitution. The bill is deceptively called the “Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021” and it’s meant to give the corrupt DOJ power over the states and their election laws. In other words, if you live in a freedom loving state that has voter ID laws to validate and protect your elections…the Federal government under the Biden regime (and you know they will) can step in and declare your law “discriminatory” and undo it.

Ah, now does it makes sense why they really want it? It’s not enough to steal and control the swingable battleground states, they want your freedom and rights from all 50 and they’re going to take it. All the People wanted was a national forensic audit to see if their votes mattered (because it’s looking like they didn’t) and all we got was solidified fraud by the crooks illegitimately in charge that weaseled themselves in. This is tyranny, and the only way to fix it is to audit every state.

If you’re interested in helping me push for an audit in my Battleground state and land of massive political corruption of Nevada, you may do so by demanding it from the elected (but probably technically not) officials below:

SOS Barbara Cegavske: 775-684-5708

sosmail@sos.nv.gov

AG Aaron Ford: 775-684-1100

aginfo@ag.nv.gov

Governor Steve Sisolak: 775-684-5670

Annie.Black@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Dickman@asm.state.nv.us, John.Ellison@asm.state.nv.us, Gregory.Hafen@asm.state.nv.us, Alexis.Hansen@asm.state.nv.us, Melissa.Hardy@asm.state.nv.us, Heidi.Kasama@asm.state.nv.us, Lisa.Krasner@asm.state.nv.us, Glen.Leavitt@asm.state.nv.us, Andy.Matthews@asm.state.nv.us, Richard.McArthur@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, PK.Oneill@asm.state.nv.us, Robin.Titus@asm.state.nv.us, Jill.Tolles@asm.state.nv.us, Jim.Wheeler@asm.state.nv.us

Since I’ve been kicked off Twitter for posting proof of election fraud, you can follow me through my telegram https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson or uncensored on GAB which you can bookmark through the DuckDuckGo app for easy access at @AmericanAFMindy

