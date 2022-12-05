Democrat State Senator in West Virginia Can’t Take Anymore, Switches to Republican Party

On Thursday, December 1, West Virginia State Senator Glenn Jeffries said he had reached his limit with the Democratic Party and switched to the Republicans. Democrats were not pleased and trashed Jeffries but he stood strong and completed all the necessary paperwork to make the transition.

Senator Jeffries made these comments, “I have the greatest respect for the many friends and supporters I have been blessed with during my time in public office. I hope to continue and strengthen those relationships going forward.

“Our politics have gotten so personal and difficult. I want to make sure that I serve constituents and our state in arespectful, thoughtful way that leads to a better life for all West Virginians.

“I look and see how I can best representative my constituents,” Jeffries added.

Tony Hodge, the Putnam County Republican Party Chairman and the Co-Chairman of the West Virginia Republic Party had this to say, “Senator Jeffries has proven himself to be a very hard worker for Putnam County. His efforts to improve infrastructure such as water and sewer services as well as road maintenance have been exemplary.

“Glenn described himself to me as a ‘conservative,’ and we agreed that his policy efforts in the State Senate would be elevated if he joined the majority Republican caucus.“

“Glenn also expressed to me his discomfort with the leftward direction of the Democratic Party and that he no longer identifies with them.“

“I warmly welcome Senator Glenn Jeffries into the West Virginia Republican Party,” Hodge added.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WVA) said, “it’s great to hear that West Virginia State Senator Glenn Jeffries is joining the Republican Party. As a senior-elected leader of West Virginia’s Grand Old Party, Glenn will be a great addition to our ranks.

“He is a proven business leader and his ongoing work in attracting new employers and opportunities to West Virginia makes him a great fit in our Republican Party,” Capito added.

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said, “With Senator Jeffries as a member of our caucus, as we stand at 31 members strong. Glenn has been a leader in the minority caucus with his work in economic development and infrastructure.

“As a successful small business owner, he knows what meeting a payroll, hard work, responsibility, and team work mean. I know he has been, and will continue to be, an incredibly valuable member of the West Virginia Senate,” Blair concluded.

On the other side of the aisle, West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman, Mike Pushkin commented, “I’d say that this move has way more to do with opportunity than it does with any sort of ideology. Senator Jeffries was a fairly solid Democratic vote. He was actually progressive on a lot issues.

“For Senator Jeffries to claim he doesn’t like the direction of the Democratic Party, barely a week after his new party’s de facto leader had dinner with a Holocaust denying white supremacist, is like being called ugly by a frog.”

“Hopely, Glenn will be permitted to continue to be an environmental justice champion in his new Party,” Puskin said.

Why did @GlennJeffriesWV make the switch from Democrat to Republican? He provides his reasoning with @HoppyKercheval. WATCH: https://t.co/yCFQ3nEhk6 pic.twitter.com/fSJzq10c21 — MetroNews (@WVMetroNews) December 1, 2022

