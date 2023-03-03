[…] Democrat Mega Donor Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Double Murder […]

Richard “Alex” Murdaugh the Democrat Mega Donor and Multi-Millionaire in South Carolina has been found guilty on two counts of murder, including both is wife and son.

His son and wife were both found shot to death at the crime scene.

Murdaugh has admitted to lying to authorities during the investigation, but denied the allegations.

You can see his reaction to the verdict below:

WATCH:

BREAKING: Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty of double murder. https://t.co/LZCGGhjDFL pic.twitter.com/J6tFqLJOzz — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2023

This was the nail in the coffin for the jury.

To me this is where John Meadors nailed the closing. Just look at the entire case and what Alex did through this lense: Alex Murdaugh loved nothing more in this world than Alex Murdaugh

To me this is where John Meadors nailed the closing. Just look at the entire case and what Alex did through this lense: Alex Murdaugh loved nothing more in this world than Alex Murdaugh #MurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/VEUuPdMddD — Jay (@theshamingofjay) March 2, 2023

Here one of the prosecutors explains that Maggie and Paul had no defensive wounds on them.

Maggie is running to her baby. 💔Creighton humanized Maggie which did not happen much during trial. No defensive wounds on her or Paul. They knew who did it. He put the jury right at the scene in their minds. A monster murdered his family. Alex Murdaugh is guilty. #MurdaughTrial pic.twitter.com/YF0yXi5bQ9 — Jay (@theshamingofjay) March 2, 2023

Then there is this video that is just creepy and eerie as hell.

🧵I stopped the trial to go back and watch Alex the night of the murders and it's bothering me. Bottom left, is Paul's body. Then Alex crosses to the right and walks right past Maggie's body calmly. Then stands back in the dark. #MurdaughTrial #Murdaugh pic.twitter.com/ZUcqX49TC9 — My Big Fat Quarantined Life (@spaghetti_life) February 25, 2023

The judge is in the process of handing down the sentences which could be back to back life sentence terms on Friday morning.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



