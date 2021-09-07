Democrat Masquerading as Conservative at Capitol Seeks Lighter Sentence Because “He’s Not a Trump Supporter” Video Emerges Showing He Instigated

Robert Maurice Reeder was arrested after he was caught inside the United States Capitol on January 6.

Here’s some stats on Robert.

He’s a registered Democrat.

He wore a Covid mask to the Trump rally.

He lied about his actions.

Reeder was about to receive a lighter sentence this week after telling the judge that he is “not a Trump supporter” and because of that demanded a lighter sentence.

He was about to get a very small sentence too, showing how partisan the judges in Washington, D.C. truly are with his plea deal, but then a video turned up. The video is damning for Reeder.

As it turns out in the video, Reeder is shouting extremely violent rhetoric at the crowd while loosely wearing a MAGA hat to make the real Trump supporters appear violent by association.

The typical Biden agitator who wanted to interrupt the Republican objections inside the Capitol on that day. He wanted to also frame Trump supporters as insurrectionists.

Here’s what Reeder told authorities.

He was watching television coverage of a pro-Trump crowd which had gathered for a speeches on the Ellipse, when he made a spur-of-the-moment decision to hop a train into Washington, D.C., to join the event. After listening to the oratory on the Ellipse, he says he visited various area monuments before arriving at the U.S. Capitol and joining the “initially festive” events which by then were transpiring… He pleaded guilty to one of those counts — count four — and was due to be sentenced Wednesday.

The video though shows him attacking a police officer on January 6.

For the record, there were Antifa gatherings at the various monuments on Jan. 6 that were organized by John Sullivan.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...